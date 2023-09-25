Sept. 25: Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writers strike. Military barracks conditions below standards, report finds.

FILE – Members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside Paramount Pictures on May 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors and writers are on strike against big studios and streaming services.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Good morning! It’s Monday Sept. 25, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors

FILE – Members of the The Writers Guild of America picket outside Paramount Pictures on May 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors and writers are on strike against big studios and streaming services.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

2. Bedbugs, mold, sewage: Military barracks conditions below standards, report finds

Photo: U.S. Department of Defense

3. Rural areas turning to telehealth amid doctor shortage

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

4. Lawmakers are trying these 3 plans to fund the government

FILE - The Capitol in Washington, is seen at sunrise, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On one side of the U.S. Capitol, two senators have steered the debate over government funding mostly clear of partisan fights, clearing a path for bills to pass with bipartisan momentum. Steps away, on the House side of the building, things couldn’t be more different. House Republicans, trying to win support from the far-right wing of the party, have loaded up their government funding packages with funding cuts and conservative policy priorities. Democrats have responded with ire, branding their GOP counterparts as extreme and bigoted and withdrawing support for the legislation.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE – The Capitol in Washington, is seen at sunrise, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On one side of the U.S. Capitol, two senators have steered the debate over government funding mostly clear of partisan fights, clearing a path for bills to pass with bipartisan momentum. Steps away, on the House side of the building, things couldn’t be more different. House Republicans, trying to win support from the far-right wing of the party, have loaded up their government funding packages with funding cuts and conservative policy priorities. Democrats have responded with ire, branding their GOP counterparts as extreme and bigoted and withdrawing support for the legislation.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

‘The Chosen Phenomenon’: A special behind-the-scenes look

The Chosen,” the CW’s hit show about Jesus Christ, has joined the set of Hollywood outsiders that have recently surged in popularity. “The Chosen Phenomenon” presented by NewsNation on Sunday night gives rare, behind-the-scenes access to the show’s stars, showrunners and sprawling set in Dallas, Texas.

🔴 A pretrial court hearing is scheduled Monday for accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann.

🔴 New York City firefighters are expected to provide an update on 9/11 related illness deaths on Monday.

🔴 Members of Congress are slated to hold a news conference about the migrant influx in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday.

