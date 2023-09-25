Sept. 25: Tentative deal reached to end Hollywood writers strike. Military barracks conditions below standards, report finds.

Good morning! It’s Monday Sept. 25, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
2. Bedbugs, mold, sewage: Military barracks conditions below standards, report finds
3. Rural areas turning to telehealth amid doctor shortage
4. Lawmakers are trying these 3 plans to fund the government
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘The Chosen Phenomenon’: A special behind-the-scenes look
“The Chosen,” the CW’s hit show about Jesus Christ, has joined the set of Hollywood outsiders that have recently surged in popularity. “The Chosen Phenomenon” presented by NewsNation on Sunday night gives rare, behind-the-scenes access to the show’s stars, showrunners and sprawling set in Dallas, Texas.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A pretrial court hearing is scheduled Monday for accused Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann.
🔴 New York City firefighters are expected to provide an update on 9/11 related illness deaths on Monday.
🔴 Members of Congress are slated to hold a news conference about the migrant influx in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Monday.
