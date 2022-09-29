Sept. 29: Hurricane Ian moves inland, north as tropical storm

Brianna Renas, 17, inspects a fallen palm tree outside her home in Cape Coral after riding out Hurricane Ian with her family on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Cape Coral. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Sept. 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Sarasota County Sheriff Deputies block the access to a downtown bridge over to the barrier islands as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks as he stands with Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, during a news conference, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla. DeSantis was keeping residents updated on the track of Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Los Angeles rapper Coolio has died, according to reports. He was 59 years old.

Rapper Coolio of “Coolio’s Rules” performs during day 13 of the NBC Universal 2008 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour held at the Beverly Hilton hotel on July 20, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Ian, a weakened but still potentially deadly storm, continues churning north toward Georgia and the Carolinas.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Demilitarized Zone dividing North and South Korea.

🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes its final gross domestic product data for the second quarter of 2022.

