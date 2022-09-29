Sept. 29: Hurricane Ian moves inland, north as tropical storm

Good morning! It’s Thursday Sept. 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Latest updates: Hurricane Ian hits the US
2. Hurricane Ian sidelines first responders in parts of Fla.
3. DeSantis asks Biden to issue ‘major disaster declaration’
4. How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian
📱 [Trending] this morning
RAPPER COOLIO DEAD AT 59: REPORTS
Los Angeles rapper Coolio has died, according to reports. He was 59 years old.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Ian, a weakened but still potentially deadly storm, continues churning north toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Demilitarized Zone dividing North and South Korea.
🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes its final gross domestic product data for the second quarter of 2022.
