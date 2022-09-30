Sept. 30: Hurricane Ian strengthens with its sights set on the Carolinas

A man walks through a street among damaged homes and businesses and debris in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Good morning! It’s Friday Sept. 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A man walks through a street among damaged homes and businesses and debris in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Jake Moses, 19, left, and Heather Jones, 18, of Fort Myers, Florida, explore a section of destroyed businesses at Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, following Hurricane Ian. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Debris is piled up at the end of a cove following heavy winds and storm surge caused by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Barefoot Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The world now has stunning new photos of this week’s asteroid strike, the first planetary defense test of its kind.

This combination of images provided by NASA shows three different views of the DART spacecraft impact on the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. At left is the view from a forward camera on DART, upper right the Hubble Space Telescope and lower right the James Webb Space Telescope. (NASA via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall near Charleston, South Carolina, dumping torrential amounts of rain in that state as well as North Carolina.

🔴 Funding for parts of the federal government are due to expire, unless extended through the stopgap funding bill currently on Capitol Hill.

🔴 The 60th New York Film Festival kicks off with the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s drama “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.