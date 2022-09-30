Sept. 30: Hurricane Ian strengthens with its sights set on the Carolinas

Good morning! It’s Friday Sept. 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Ian strengthens ahead of South Carolina coast landfall
2. Ian leaves behind swaths of damage in Florida
3. Multiple confirmed dead and counting in wake of Hurricane Ian
4. Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master
📱 [Trending] this morning
SPACE TELESCOPES CAPTURE ASTEROID SLAM WITH STRIKING CLARITY
The world now has stunning new photos of this week’s asteroid strike, the first planetary defense test of its kind.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall near Charleston, South Carolina, dumping torrential amounts of rain in that state as well as North Carolina.
🔴 Funding for parts of the federal government are due to expire, unless extended through the stopgap funding bill currently on Capitol Hill.
🔴 The 60th New York Film Festival kicks off with the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s drama “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.
