Sept. 4: America celebrates Labor Day amid ‘summer of strikes.’ East Palestine residents frustrated with Biden’s response.

Good morning! It’s Monday, September 4, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Biden to mark Labor Day in Philadelphia amid summer of strikes
2. Man stranded at Burning Man: People are ‘banding together’
3. Biden excuse for East Palestine no-show ‘reprehensible’: resident
4. ‘Larger-than-life’: Clint Black remembers Jimmy Buffett
Actor John Schneider on losing wife: ‘We will be reunited’
Many know John Schneider as Bo Duke from “Dukes of Hazzard,” but the actor behind the character is now opening up about the grieving experience of losing his wife.
🔴 President Joe Biden travels to Philadelphia to celebrate Labor Day.
🔴 Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.
🔴 25th anniversary of Google.
