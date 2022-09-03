Sept. 4: Mission to the moon scrubbed again, and Trump teases another run

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after yesterdays scrub for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Friday. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Good morning! It’s Sunday Sept. 4, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Photographers pack up their equipment as NASA’s new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B after being scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Eliza Fletcher’s family has offered a reward in the hopes of finding the missing mother of two. (Memphis Police Department)

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. (Rachel McWilliams via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was laid to rest, but Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn’t there.

Honor guards stand by the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The NASCAR Playoff Series kicks off from Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.

🔴 The Hugo Awards in science fiction writing are presented at the World Science Fiction Convention.

🔴 US Open action continues from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

