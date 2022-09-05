Sept. 5: Stabbings kill 10 in Canada, US ambassador to Russia resigns

Eliza Fletcher’s family has offered a reward in the hopes of finding the missing mother of two. (Memphis Police Department)

Good morning! It’s Monday, September 5, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson during a press conference at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police “F” Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Police said the pair allegedly stabbed and killed multiple people in various locations between the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, on Sunday morning, and are presently at large. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP)

FILE – U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan speaks to the media in Moscow, Russia, June 28, 2021. Sullivan ended his tenure as America’s top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire after a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

“It was like looking in a mirror,” Sean McArdle said of meeting his look-alike in the pool at the Flamingo hotel.

Sean McArdle and his doppelganger are shown. (Courtesy of Sean McArdle)

🔴 President Joe Biden visits Pittsburgh and Milwaukee to celebrate Labor Day

🔴 Britain’s Conservative Party is set to announce whether Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the party and the country

🔴 Eight people go on trial over a 2015 truck attack in the French city of Nice by an Islamic extremist that killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day

