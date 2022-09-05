Sept. 5: Stabbings kill 10 in Canada, US ambassador to Russia resigns

Good morning! It’s Monday, September 5, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large
2. John Sullivan, US ambassador to Russia, leaving post
3. Biden-Trump war of words highlights chasm between Dems, GOP
4. Eliza Fletcher abduction ‘violent,’ ‘on video,’ police say
📱 [Trending] this morning
OHIO MAN MEETS HIS DOPPELGANGER IN LAS VEGAS
“It was like looking in a mirror,” Sean McArdle said of meeting his look-alike in the pool at the Flamingo hotel.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden visits Pittsburgh and Milwaukee to celebrate Labor Day
🔴 Britain’s Conservative Party is set to announce whether Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the party and the country
🔴 Eight people go on trial over a 2015 truck attack in the French city of Nice by an Islamic extremist that killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.