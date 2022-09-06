Sept. 6: Unidentified body found days after Memphis abduction, and judge grants Trump’s special master request

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Unidentified body found in search for Eliza Fletcher
2. Judge grants Trump request for special master
3. Canadian stabbings: 1 suspect found dead
4. Biden visits battleground states as midterms approach
📱 [Trending] this morning
MAN AND GRANDMA VISIT ALL NATIONAL PARKS IN 7 YEARS
A man and his grandmother have nearly completed their goal to visit all 63 national parks, a journey that has taken them seven years.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Boris Johnson leaves No. 10 Downing Street for the last time as newly elected Conservative leader Liz Truss officially becomes Britain’s prime minister
🔴 Massachusetts voters cast ballots in the state’s primary
🔴 Students in Uvalde, Texas, are returning to the classroom for the first time since a gunman carried out a massacre at Robb Elementary
