September 1: Labor Day travel weekend begins. Americans push for term limits amid politicians’ health concerns.

Updated:

Travelers walk through Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The Federal Aviation Administration predicts that this will be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year so far, behind only the Juneteenth weekend, which included Father’s Day, and the Presidents Day break.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Good morning! It’s Friday Sept. 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. TSA warns of busy holiday travel this Labor Day weekend

2. Trump’s Georgia trial can be televised, judge rules

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., as he heads to Washington to face a judge on federal conspiracy charges alleging Trump conspired to subvert the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

3. East Palestine crisis mirrors what turned Missouri city into ghost town

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, on Feb. 6, 2023. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to testify before an Ohio Senate rail safety panel on Tuesday, April 18, more than two months after the fiery train derailment rocked the village of East Palestine. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
4. Americans on both sides of the aisle want congressional term limits

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is assisted to a wheelchair by staff as she returns to the Senate after a more than two-month absence, at the Capitol in Washington on May 10, 2023. Attorneys Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress who has been beset with serious health problems, assert in a court filing on Monday, July 17, 2023, that she is being stiffed on payments for “significant” medical bills by a trust created for her benefit by her wealthy, late husband. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
📱 [Trending] this morning

PENTAGON SHAKES UP LEADERSHIP IN UFO OFFICE

The Defense Department is appointing new leadership at the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which is tasked with investigating reports of UFOs.

A possible UFO is sighted over a California military base.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will announce August’s unemployment rate.

🔴 Pope Francis will arrive in Mongolia for a four-day visit — the first papal visit ever to the primarily Buddhist country.

🔴 Proud Boys member Ethan Nordean, convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, will be sentenced to prison.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

