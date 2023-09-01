September 1: Labor Day travel weekend begins. Americans push for term limits amid politicians’ health concerns.
Updated:
Good morning! It’s Friday Sept. 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The Defense Department is appointing new leadership at the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which is tasked with investigating reports of UFOs.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will announce August’s unemployment rate.
🔴 Pope Francis will arrive in Mongolia for a four-day visit — the first papal visit ever to the primarily Buddhist country.
🔴 Proud Boys member Ethan Nordean, convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, will be sentenced to prison.
