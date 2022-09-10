September 10: King Charles III officially proclaimed monarch. Ukraine retakes territory.

Britain’s King Charles III, looks at flowers outside Buckingham Palace following Thursday’s death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Friday Sept. 9, 2022. King Charles III, who spent much of his 73 years preparing for the role, planned to meet with the prime minister and address a nation grieving the only British monarch most of the world had known. He takes the throne in an era of uncertainty for both his country and the monarchy itself. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Good morning! It’s Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Then-Prince Charles is seated next to the Queen’s crown during the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, May 10, 2022. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool, File)

FILE – Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, July 14, 2022. Supplies of Western weapons, including U.S. HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, has significantly boosted the Ukrainian military’s capability, allowing it to target Russian munitions deports, bridges and other key facilities with precision and impunity. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is seen, Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Magali Urbina, right, talks through her fence to migrants who crossed the Rio Grande illegally at her pecan farm, Heavenly Farms, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Eagle Pass, Texas. The Texas National Guard and state troopers built a fence around Heavenly Farms and, in mid-August, locked a gate to arrest migrants after crossing the Rio Grande illegally. The U.S. Border Patrol felt the lock impeded operations and had it removed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince Charles, delivers the Queen’s Speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP, File)

🔴 Britain is holding a period of mourning for the Queen lasting 10 days

🔴 The 142nd US Open tennis championships will feature the women’s singles final.

🔴 NASA and Rice University host commenorative events on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy proclaiming ‘We choose to go to the moon in this decade’ speech at Rice.

