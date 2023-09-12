September 12: Danelo Cavalcante stole gun overnight. Adams blames budget woes on migrant crisis.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante stole weapon overnight: Police
2. NYC migrant crisis forces Adams to cut funding to city agencies
3. House GOP to discuss Biden impeachment inquiry Thursday
4. Trump demands recusal of Judge Chutkan in federal election interference case
📱 [Trending] this morning
ACCOUNT OF JFK ASSASSINATION ‘HAS TO BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY’: POSNER
In a new interview, Paul Landis told a version of the JFK assassination that goes against the official account and even his own previous statements.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Apple holds its annual media event to launch new products, including the new series of iPhones.
🔴 The 40th annual MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast live on MTV. Taylor Swift leads the nominations with eight.
🔴 The U.S. government’s antitrust suit against Google, accusing the company of abusing its dominant market position to illegally stymie competitors, gets underway in Washington, D.C.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.