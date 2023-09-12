September 12: Danelo Cavalcante stole gun overnight. Adams blames budget woes on migrant crisis.

This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.” Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Law enforcement officers continue the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante in Glenmoore, Pa., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Migrants sit in a queue outside of The Roosevelt Hotel that is being used by the city as temporary housing, Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

President Joe Biden speaks at Ingeteam Inc. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., as he heads to Washington to face a judge on federal conspiracy charges alleging Trump conspired to subvert the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In a new interview, Paul Landis told a version of the JFK assassination that goes against the official account and even his own previous statements.

The car carrying President John F. Kennedy rushes to the nearest hospital after he was shot in Dallas.

🔴 Apple holds its annual media event to launch new products, including the new series of iPhones.

🔴 The 40th annual MTV Video Music Awards will be broadcast live on MTV. Taylor Swift leads the nominations with eight.

🔴 The U.S. government’s antitrust suit against Google, accusing the company of abusing its dominant market position to illegally stymie competitors, gets underway in Washington, D.C.

