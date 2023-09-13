September 13: Pa. escapee hunt narrows in 13th day. Biden impeachment inquiry forcing moderate GOP to take sides.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Sept. 13, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Danelo Cavalcante search area narrows as manhunt enters 13th day
2. GOP moderates line up behind McCarthy opening Biden impeachment inquiry
3. Mike Pence to take part in NewsNation town hall
4. Florida’s new immigration policy impacts Idalia recovery efforts
📱 [Trending] this morning
Who can get the new COVID vaccine?
The Food and Drug Administration approved the updated shots for adults and children as young as age 6 months.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Labor Department’s closely watched Consumer Price Index data for August will be released.
🔴 Sen. Chuck Schumer will host the “AI Insight Forum” to educate legislators on the technology and explore potential regulation. Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will attend.
🔴 The North American International Auto Show gets underway in Detroit.
