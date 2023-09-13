September 13: Pa. escapee hunt narrows in 13th day. Biden impeachment inquiry forcing moderate GOP to take sides.

Updated:

Photo from Gil Zamora

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Sept. 13, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Danelo Cavalcante search area narrows as manhunt enters 13th day

Photo from Gil Zamora

2. GOP moderates line up behind McCarthy opening Biden impeachment inquiry

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) speaks to reporters as she heads to the House Chamber on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

3. Mike Pence to take part in NewsNation town hall

Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at St. Anselm College, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

4. Florida’s new immigration policy impacts Idalia recovery efforts

PERRY, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: A storm-damaged gas station is seen after Hurricane Idalia crossed the state on August 30, 2023 in Perry, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 hurricane. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Who can get the new COVID vaccine?

The Food and Drug Administration approved the updated shots for adults and children as young as age 6 months.

FILE – Pfizer, left, and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are readied for use at a clinic, Nov. 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday, June 16, 2023, told COVID-19 vaccine makers to update fall shots to target the latest omicron strain. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Labor Department’s closely watched Consumer Price Index data for August will be released.

🔴 Sen. Chuck Schumer will host the “AI Insight Forum” to educate legislators on the technology and explore potential regulation. Tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will attend.

🔴 The North American International Auto Show gets underway in Detroit.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation