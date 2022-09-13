September 13: Primary season draws to close. How higher education spends tuition dollars

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

FILE – New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bruce Fenton speaks during a debate as Chuck Morse looks on, Sept. 7, 2022, in Henniker, N.H. New Hampshire will hold its primary on Tuesday, Sept. 13. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. What to watch in Tuesday’s primaries

FILE – New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bruce Fenton speaks during a debate as Chuck Morse looks on, Sept. 7, 2022, in Henniker, N.H. New Hampshire will hold its primary on Tuesday, Sept. 13. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

2. Senate to probe claims Trump pushed DOJ to prosecute critics

The Department of Justice logo is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, August 5, 2021 prior to a press conference regarding a civil rights matter.

3. Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

A Ukrainian soldier smiles from a military vehicle on the road in the freed territory in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

4. How higher education institutions spend tuition dollars

Could student loan forgiveness impact inflation? (Getty)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Extreme travel experiences growing in popularity

After not being able to travel during the pandemic, Americans are going all-in on travel and adventure.

(Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Pope Francis departs for visit to Kazakhstan.

🔴 Twitter stockholders vote on Elon Musk’s offer.

🔴 L.A. County reports first confirmed death from MPX, also known as monkeypox.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022