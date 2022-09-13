September 13: Primary season draws to close. How higher education spends tuition dollars

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Sept. 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. What to watch in Tuesday’s primaries
2. Senate to probe claims Trump pushed DOJ to prosecute critics
3. Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
4. How higher education institutions spend tuition dollars
📱 [Trending] this morning
Extreme travel experiences growing in popularity
After not being able to travel during the pandemic, Americans are going all-in on travel and adventure.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Pope Francis departs for visit to Kazakhstan.
🔴 Twitter stockholders vote on Elon Musk’s offer.
🔴 L.A. County reports first confirmed death from MPX, also known as monkeypox.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.