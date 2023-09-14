September 14: Auto worker strike looms tonight. Pence town hall takeaways.

FILE – A sign is posted during a demonstration outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., on Sept. 23, 2019. Reform-minded candidates won several races Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, as members of the United Auto Workers union voted on their leaders in an election that stemmed from a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former union officials. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Sept. 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – A sign is posted during a demonstration outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., on Sept. 23, 2019. Reform-minded candidates won several races Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, as members of the United Auto Workers union voted on their leaders in an election that stemmed from a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former union officials. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with NewsNation host Leland Vittert during a NewsNation town hall.

A photo showing Danelo Souza Cavalcante in custody sits on display during a news conference in Kennett Square, Pa. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

In this June 18, 2020, photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court after the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants in Washington. Less than five months from Election Day, President Donald Trump is positioning himself as the spokesman for voters resisting a new wave of cultural change, ready to ride any backlash from the protests calling for racial equality and police reform and this week’s Supreme Court rulings extending protections to gay workers and young immigrants. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Previously, Maussan claimed another mummy was alien but it later turned out to the corpse of a child.

Remains of an allegedly ‘non-human’ being is seen on display during a briefing on unidentified flying objects, known as UFOs, at the San Lazaro legislative palace, in Mexico City, Mexico September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Will the United Auto Workers strike? It’s the final day for the UAW and all three major car companies to agree on a new contract, unless the negotiating period is extended.

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release August’s Producer Price Index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level.

🔴 Princess Diana’s “Warm & Wonderful” sweater, which she wore at one of Prince Charles’ polo matches in 1981, is expected to garner $50,000-$80,000 at a Sotheby’s auction.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.