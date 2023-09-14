September 14: Auto worker strike looms tonight. Pence town hall takeaways.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Sept. 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Previously, Maussan claimed another mummy was alien but it later turned out to the corpse of a child.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Will the United Auto Workers strike? It’s the final day for the UAW and all three major car companies to agree on a new contract, unless the negotiating period is extended.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release August’s Producer Price Index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level.
🔴 Princess Diana’s “Warm & Wonderful” sweater, which she wore at one of Prince Charles’ polo matches in 1981, is expected to garner $50,000-$80,000 at a Sotheby’s auction.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.