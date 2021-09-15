September 15: Newsom survives recall election. Chicken giants lay golden egg for consumers.

Good morning! Welcome to the NewsNation Conversation, where we’ll dive a little deeper and talk a little more about one or two of the stories of the day. Usually, the talk will be about one of the “big” stories, but occasionally we might need to dive into something a little more off the beaten path.
Today, though, we’ve got Gov. Gavin Newsom surviving the recall effort in California. California has a rather efficient system wherein you decide whether or not to recall the governor and elect a replacement all at the same time, and just as you’d expect there were some truly … interesting candidates on the ballot. We had shaman and yoga teacher Holly Baade, who introduced herself by saying “Behold me, and see if I am worth or not to enter the building as the leader of our state.” Green Party candidate Don Kapelovitz set up a “Blues Brothers”-style decommissioned cop car with a megaphone to deliver his message, and James Hanink, with the American Solidarity Party, turned down an in-person debate invite because he doesn’t like to drive on the freeway.
But you’ll get to see none of those people leading America’s most populous state. Newsom has survived the recall. Now let’s see what else the world has in store for us today!
1️. California Gov. Newsom survives recall effort
2. Alex Murdaugh hired man to shoot him for insurance money, investigators say
3. Book: Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike
4. COVID-19 cases climbing, wiping out months of progress
📱 [Trending] this morning
Buy chicken over the last decade? You may be eligible for a payment
The poultry industry is laying some golden eggs, but it looks like a lot of them will be going to the lawyers involved in the case. See how to claim what’s yours.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tropical Storm Nicholas dumps 5 to 10 inches of rain on Louisiana.
🔴 President Biden discusses COVID-19 response with business leaders.
🔴 Olympic gymnasts, FBI director testify about Larry Nassar investigation.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.