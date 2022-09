FILE – The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding on Jan. 24, 2020, south of Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/David Boe, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Sept. 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – The crew on a Union Pacific freight train works at a siding on Jan. 24, 2020, south of Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/David Boe, File)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, sings the Ukrainian national anthem during his visit to the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept. 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha’s Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies. (Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP)

FILE – Abortion rights protesters attend a rally outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on June 24, 2022, following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Voters will decide whether to place abortion rights in the Michigan Constitution, the state Supreme Court declared Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, settling the issue a day before the fall ballot must be completed. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

After months of watching the pump price fall, we could see it rocket up again this winter.

The price of regular unleaded gas is advertised for just under $4 a gallon at a Woodman’s, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Menomonie Falls, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Four California schools locked down by active shooter hoaxes.

🔴 Chicago nurses protest for patient safety.

🔴 Prosecutors move to vacate Adnan Syed’s conviction.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.