September 15: UAW workers begin strikes at Big Three plants. Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges.

File – A member holds up a sign at a rally by United Auto Workers Local 863 in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 24, 2023. eaders of the UAW union are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of Detroit’s three automakers if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday night, Sept. 12 deadline. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Good morning! It’s Friday Sept. 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

File – A member holds up a sign at a rally by United Auto Workers Local 863 in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 24, 2023. eaders of the UAW union are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of Detroit’s three automakers if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday night, Sept. 12 deadline. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FILE – The per-gallon price is displayed electronically at the pump of a Shell station, July 5, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. The national average for gas prices stood at about $3.82 a gallon on Thursday, Aug. 3 — about 29 cents higher than that seen one month ago, according to motor club AAA. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The Winged Victory Monument, which honors those who served in World War I, is shown near the Washington State, U.S., and POW-MIA flags as snow falls, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Winter weather is expected throughout the Seattle region through the weekend. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

📱 [Trending] this morning

An independent panel urged NASA to improve the data it collects about unidentified aerial phenomena, referred to by some as UFOs.

FILE PHOTO: Workers pressure wash the logo of NASA on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

📅 What we’re watching

🔴The Roscosmos Soyuz MS-24 rocket, carrying NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and two Russian cosmonauts, is scheduled for launch to the International Space Station.

🔴 Former President Donald Trump and other GOP candidates in the 2024 race will speak at the “Pray Vote Stand” summit in Washington, D.C.

🔴 Apple’s will make its new iPhones — the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max — available for pre-ordering.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.