September 15: UAW workers begin strikes at Big Three plants. Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges.

Updated:

File – A member holds up a sign at a rally by United Auto Workers Local 863 in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 24, 2023. eaders of the UAW union are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of Detroit’s three automakers if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday night, Sept. 12 deadline. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday Sept. 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Auto workers begin strike at Big Three assembly plants

File – A member holds up a sign at a rally by United Auto Workers Local 863 in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 24, 2023. eaders of the UAW union are considering targeted strikes at a small number of factories run by each of Detroit’s three automakers if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday night, Sept. 12 deadline. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

2. Hunter Biden indicted on three federal gun charges

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

3. Rising oil costs triggering higher gas prices

FILE - The per-gallon price is displayed electronically at the pump of a Shell station, July 5, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. The national average for gas prices stood at about $3.82 a gallon on Thursday, Aug. 3 — about 29 cents higher than that seen one month ago, according to motor club AAA. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE – The per-gallon price is displayed electronically at the pump of a Shell station, July 5, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. The national average for gas prices stood at about $3.82 a gallon on Thursday, Aug. 3 — about 29 cents higher than that seen one month ago, according to motor club AAA. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

4. How many US service members are still missing?

The Winged Victory Monument, which honors those who served in World War I, is shown near the Washington State, U.S., and POW-MIA flags as snow falls, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Winter weather is expected throughout the Seattle region through the weekend. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

📱 [Trending] this morning

READ NASA’s UFO REPORT, CALLS FOR MORE DATA

An independent panel urged NASA to improve the data it collects about unidentified aerial phenomena, referred to by some as UFOs.

FILE PHOTO: Workers pressure wash the logo of NASA on the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

📅 What we’re watching

🔴The Roscosmos Soyuz MS-24 rocket, carrying NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and two Russian cosmonauts, is scheduled for launch to the International Space Station.

🔴 Former President Donald Trump and other GOP candidates in the 2024 race will speak at the “Pray Vote Stand” summit in Washington, D.C.

🔴 Apple’s will make its new iPhones — the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max — available for pre-ordering.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation