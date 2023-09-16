September 16: Auto workers begin strike at Big Three assembly plants. Closing arguments end, deliberations begin in Ken Paxton impeachment trial

FILE – A sign is posted during a demonstration outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa., on Sept. 23, 2019. Reform-minded candidates won several races Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, as members of the United Auto Workers union voted on their leaders in an election that stemmed from a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former union officials. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday Sept. 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FLINT – SEPTEMBER 25: Members of the United Auto Workers strike in front of the General Motors Flint Truck Assembly Plant September 25, 2007 in Flint, Michigan. The UAW called a nationwide strike yesterday against GM, its first in 31 years, after a settlement had not been reached by an 11 a.m. deadline September 24. The UAW has been negotiating with GM on a new contract, with health care issues being of primary importance. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, flanked by his staff, makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, Friday, May 26, 2023. An investigating committee says the Texas House of Representatives will vote Saturday on whether to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Record high ocean temperatures may lead to more hurricanes than previously expected this season, according to national weather forecasters. (Getty)

FILE – This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows U.S. Marines at Abbey Gate before a suicide bomber struck outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul Afghanistan. (Department of Defense via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States and Mexico next month, according to NASA.

An annular solar eclipse is seen from the coast of Xiamen, in China’s southeast province of Fujian on May 21, 2012. (Credit: STR/AFP/GettyImages)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Hurricane Lee is forecast to hit Maine and the Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick as a tropical storm, with the potential for hurricane conditions to persist at landfall.

🔴 The sixth Invictus Games for wounded and injured service members comes to an end, with closing ceremonies in Dusseldorf, Germany.

🔴 A swarm of GOP presidential candidates is expected in Des Moines for the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual fall banquet.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.