September 16: Auto workers begin strike at Big Three assembly plants. Closing arguments end, deliberations begin in Ken Paxton impeachment trial

Good morning! It’s Saturday Sept. 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Auto workers begin strike at Big Three assembly plants
2. Closing arguments end, deliberations begin in Ken Paxton impeachment trial
3. Hurricane Lee now threatens New England
4. Pentagon revisiting investigation into Kabul airport bombing
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘RING OF FIRE’ SOLAR ECLIPSE IN OCTOBER: WHEN AND WHERE TO SEE IT
A “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States and Mexico next month, according to NASA.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Hurricane Lee is forecast to hit Maine and the Canadian provinces of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick as a tropical storm, with the potential for hurricane conditions to persist at landfall.
🔴 The sixth Invictus Games for wounded and injured service members comes to an end, with closing ceremonies in Dusseldorf, Germany.
🔴 A swarm of GOP presidential candidates is expected in Des Moines for the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual fall banquet.
