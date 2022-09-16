September 16: Judge names Mar-a-Lago special master. What happens when migrants arrive in sanctuary cities?

This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022. The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Cataleya takes a bite of a necatrine alongside her father Elier as they and other migrants wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Chicago officials say 75 immigrants have arrived in the city on buses from Texas, as part of an aggressive border policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office confirmed that the migrants arrived Wednesday night and that the city has welcomed them and will make sure they receive shelter and food. (Anthony Vazquez /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

A soldier of the US army wears the country’s flag on his uniform during the ‘Dynamic Front 22’, the US Army led NATO and Partner integrated annual artillery exercise in Europe, in Grafenwoehr, near Eschenbach, southern Germany, on July 20, 2022. – The ‘Dynamic Front 22’ exercise, led by 56th Artillery Command, is the premier US led NATO and Partner integrated artillery exercise in Europe and includes more than 3000 participants from 19 nations. Allied artillery and supporting units practice integrating joint fires and test interoperability in a multi-national enviroment until 24 July, 2022. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian medic Yuliia Paievska, known to Ukrainians by the nickname Taira, speaks during an appearance before U.S. lawmakers on the Helsinki Commission, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

MAN RAISES OVER $135K TO ADOPT BABY FOUND IN TRASH

A Texas University student has raised more than $135,000 to become the guardian of a baby found in the trash.

🔴 California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign bills Friday enacting some of the country’s most aggressive climate measures in history.

🔴 Apple’s new iPhones, the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max become available after their launch last week.

🔴 Ezekiel Kelly, 19, the man accused of carrying out a deadly shooting rampage in Memphis and livestreaming parts of it, is slated to appear in court.

