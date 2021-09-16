September 16: Murdaugh case gets murkier, more twisty. Why can’t we find anything at the store?
☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
When everything from aluminum for cans and zippers to rubber for tires starts being in short supply due to supply chain malfunctions, things on the store shelves are going to get weird for a while.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Jews observe Yom Kippur, a day of atonement and repentance.
🔴 Riot Fest Chicago begins with Morrissey headlining.
🔴 Andy Warhol’s “Trucks” series goes up for sale online.
