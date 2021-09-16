September 16: Murdaugh case gets murkier, more twisty. Why can’t we find anything at the store?

This photo provided by the Colleton County sheriff’s office shows Curtis Edward Smith. State police say a prominent South Carolina lawyer tried to arrange his own death this month so his son would get $10 million in life insurance. But authorities say the planned fatal shot only grazed Alex Murdaugh’s head on Sept. 4. The State Law Enforcement Division says it charged the shooter, 61-year-old Curtis Edward Smith, with assisted suicide, insurance fraud and several other counts. (Colleton County Sheriffs Office via AP)

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Via PMPED

Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. (Source: Suffolk County Police Department)

Two girls from Afghanistan wait with other evacuees to fly to the United States or another safe location in a makeshift gate inside a hangar at the U.S. Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The United States is using the military base in Ramstein, Palatinate, as a hub for the evacuation of shelter seekers and local forces from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sits on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

📱 [Trending] this morning

When everything from aluminum for cans and zippers to rubber for tires starts being in short supply due to supply chain malfunctions, things on the store shelves are going to get weird for a while.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MAY 07: An APL container ship pulls into the Port of Oakland on May 07, 2021 in Oakland, California. The Port of Oakland reported a record high in cargo traffic volume between January and March of this year with 631,119 20-foot shipping containers compared to 612,151 set in the first quarter of 2019. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Jews observe Yom Kippur, a day of atonement and repentance.

🔴 Riot Fest Chicago begins with Morrissey headlining.

🔴 Andy Warhol’s “Trucks” series goes up for sale online.

