September 17: Atlantic storm Lee makes landfall. Evidence that slain Idaho student fought back, father says

Good morning! It’s Sunday Sept. 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. 1st fatality attributed to tropical storm Lee
2. UAW cites ‘productive’ talks on second day of auto worker strike
3. Evidence that slain Idaho student fought back, father says
4. Ken Paxton acquitted on all impeachment charges
📱 [Trending] this morning
NEW STUDY SAYS 1 IN 4 PEOPLE CANCEL OUT HEALTHY EATING WITH SNACKS
A notable portion of healthy eaters have their good diets canceled out by frequent or low quality snacks, according to a new study in the European Journal of Nutrition.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Hurricane Lee forecast to hit the Canadian provinces of Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador as a post-tropical storm.
🔴 Chicago Humanities Festival, aka FallFest/23, celebrating the humanities and showcasing arts and culture from around the world.
🔴 The 48th Toronto International Film Festival concludes with the closing night gala screening of Thom Zimmy’s documentary about Sylvester Stallone, ‘Sly’, following his life and career.
