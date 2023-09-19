September 19: Americans freed from Iran arrive home. Migrant surge halts cargo processing at busy crossing.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Iran prisoner swap: 5 prisoners arrive in US
2. Migrant surge prompts halt of cargo processing at El Paso bridge
3. Negotiations continue in Detroit as UAW threatens to widen strike
4. House GOP tensions in shutdown drama boil over
📱 [Trending] this morning
SOME PRESCRIPTIONS HAVE MORE THAN TRIPLED IN PRICE, AARP SAYS
Drug companies “have a lot of pricing power, and so we see these types of price increases year after year.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are both expected to speak at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.
🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day meeting to decide whether, and by how much, to raise interest rates.
🔴 NASA astronaut Frank Rubio will hold a news conference to discuss his record-breaking mission of more than 355 days aboard the International Space Station.
