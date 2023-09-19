September 19: Americans freed from Iran arrive home. Migrant surge halts cargo processing at busy crossing.

Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi, former prisoners in Iran, walk out of a Qatar Airways flight that brought them out of Tehran and to Doha, Qatar, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Five prisoners sought by the U.S. in a swap with Iran were freed Monday and headed home as part of a deal that saw nearly $6 billion in Iranian assets unfrozen. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Dozens of Venezuelan migrants linger on both sides of the Rio Grande south of the border wall in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, after being prevented from crossing by Texas National Guard troops.

United Auto Workers members attend a rally in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The UAW is conducting a strike against Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters about avoiding a government shutdown and launching an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, following a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Drug companies “have a lot of pricing power, and so we see these types of price increases year after year.”

(Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are both expected to speak at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.

🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day meeting to decide whether, and by how much, to raise interest rates.

🔴 NASA astronaut Frank Rubio will hold a news conference to discuss his record-breaking mission of more than 355 days aboard the International Space Station.

