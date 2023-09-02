September 2: Florida residents clean up after Idalia. Guilian pleads not guilty in Georgia.

Good morning! It’s Saturday Sept. 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Travelers wait to go through security check point at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The Federal Aviation Administration predicts that this will be the third busiest holiday weekend of the year so far, behind only the Juneteenth weekend, which included Father’s Day, and the Presidents Day break.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CRYSTAL RIVER, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: David Lemon walks with his bike past his flooded apartment after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Crystal River, Florida. Hurricane Idalia hit the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 3 storm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden addresses the Maui fire disaster before speaking about Bidenomics in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 15, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

FILE – Rudy Giuliani speaks outside the Fulton County jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. Giuliani on Friday, Sept. 1, pleaded not guilty to Georgia charges that accuse him of trying, along with former President Donald Trump and others, to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Art conservator: “The fact that this painting, which has been missing for 80 years and suddenly turns up, is just fantastic for the art world.”

Art conservator Lauren Lewis recognized the painting was an original work by renowned American illustrator NC Wyeth, dating to 1939.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 India, fresh from its success in landing a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole, is scheduled to launch its first solar probe to study the sun’s corona and wind.

🔴 It’s Labor Day weekend, and there are gatherings aplenty: Seattle’s Bumbershoot, Florida’s Gulfport Geckofest and Tennessee’s Soybean Festival all get underway.

🔴 The International Festival of Photojournalism opens in Perpignan, France.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.