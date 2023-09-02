September 2: Florida residents clean up after Idalia. Guilian pleads not guilty in Georgia.

Good morning! It’s Saturday Sept. 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. TSA warns of busy holiday travel this Labor Day weekend
2. Florida residents are cleaning up following Hurricane Idalia
3. New book goes inside the Biden presidency
4. Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty in Georgia case
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘IT’S ONE IN A MILLION:’ THRIFT STORE ART AT AUCTION FOR $250K
Art conservator: “The fact that this painting, which has been missing for 80 years and suddenly turns up, is just fantastic for the art world.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 India, fresh from its success in landing a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole, is scheduled to launch its first solar probe to study the sun’s corona and wind.
🔴 It’s Labor Day weekend, and there are gatherings aplenty: Seattle’s Bumbershoot, Florida’s Gulfport Geckofest and Tennessee’s Soybean Festival all get underway.
🔴 The International Festival of Photojournalism opens in Perpignan, France.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.