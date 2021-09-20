September 20: Body believed to be Petito’s found. Does In-N-Out cater to canines?

This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)

Good morning! It’s Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito

2. Science not yet clear on general public’s need for COVID booster

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s case for sweeping new vaccination requirements. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

3. California firefighters scramble to protect sequoia groves

Sequoia trees stand in Lost Grove along Generals Highway as the KNP Complex Fire burns about 15 miles away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Sequoia National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

4. US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Does In-N-Out have a secret dog-friendly menu? We tested the viral TikTok hack

We’ve all heard of the “secret menu” trick that pretty much every fast-food joint supposedly has. But how about one for dogs?

FILE – In this June 8, 2010, file photo, In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline in Baldwin Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden meets with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

🔴 “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Voice” return for new seasons.

🔴 Is Gibbs dead? “NCIS” returns for 19th season.

