September 20: Border encounters hit 2 million this year. Election integrity on November ballots.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Election integrity on the ballot this November
2. Border encounters hit record 2 million in a single year
3. Queen Elizabeth’s committal service ends at Windsor Castle
4. Strengthening Fiona barrels toward Turks and Caicos Islands
📱 [Trending] this morning
WITH QUEEN’S DEATH, PRODUCTS MUST ‘KETCHUP’ WITH TIMES
The queen issued royal warrants to various products, but with her passing those are now expired. What next?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Pompeo speaks at “Politics and Eggs” breakfast.
🔴 Bipartisan mayors’ group meets in Houston for voting rights conference.
🔴 It’s National Voter Registration Day!
