September 20: Border encounters hit 2 million this year. Election integrity on November ballots.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Migrants receiving Title 42 exemptions getting ready to cross the border from Tijuana to the U.S. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Election integrity on the ballot this November

FILE – Arizona Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, gives a thumbs up to the crowd as former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America rally on July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. Lake, a well-known former television anchor, has delighted the segments of the GOP base that have long been at odds with their party’s establishment and want their leaders to confront Democrats, not compromise with them. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

2. Border encounters hit record 2 million in a single year

Migrants receiving Title 42 exemptions getting ready to cross the border from Tijuana to the U.S. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

3. Queen Elizabeth’s committal service ends at Windsor Castle

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s coffin is carried inside the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

4. Strengthening Fiona barrels toward Turks and Caicos Islands

Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

📱 [Trending] this morning

WITH QUEEN’S DEATH, PRODUCTS MUST ‘KETCHUP’ WITH TIMES

The queen issued royal warrants to various products, but with her passing those are now expired. What next?

With Queen’s death, products must ketchup with times

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Pompeo speaks at “Politics and Eggs” breakfast.

🔴 Bipartisan mayors’ group meets in Houston for voting rights conference.

🔴 It’s National Voter Registration Day!

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022