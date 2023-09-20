September 20: Garland to testify on alleged weaponization of government. UAW strike leads to layoffs at non-striking plants.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of delegates of the American Bar Association at the group’s annual meeting, Aug. 7, 2023, in Denver. New guidance from the Biden administration on Monday urges colleges to use a range of strategies to promote racial diversity on campus after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in admissions. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

United Auto Workers from engine team 50 man the picket line outside the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 in Toledo, Ohio. (Isaac Ritchey/The Blade via AP)

This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence at a trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks about his state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what could have been done differently. (NewsNation)

📱 [Trending] this morning

NASA scientists are predicting a chance that asteroid Bennu will strike Earth in the future, potentially destroying an area the size of Texas.

(Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee will decide whether to once again raise interest rates.

🔴 Negotiators for the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood’s major studios will resume contract talks.

🔴President Joe Biden, in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly, will meet with his counterparts from Brazil and Israel.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.