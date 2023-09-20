September 20: Garland to testify on alleged weaponization of government. UAW strike leads to layoffs at non-striking plants.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. AG Garland to testify on alleged weaponization of government
2. Layoffs begin at Michigan Ford plant as strike enters sixth day
3. Is opioid crisis a security issue or health issue? Some say both
4. Why Gavin Newsom says he’s not running for president in 2024
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASA PREDICTS LARGE ASTEROID IMPACT COULD BE IN EARTH’S FUTURE
NASA scientists are predicting a chance that asteroid Bennu will strike Earth in the future, potentially destroying an area the size of Texas.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee will decide whether to once again raise interest rates.
🔴 Negotiators for the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood’s major studios will resume contract talks.
🔴President Joe Biden, in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly, will meet with his counterparts from Brazil and Israel.
