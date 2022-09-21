September 21: Fed expected to increase rates again. Putin calls up reserves for Ukraine.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Fed expected to increase interest rates, again
2. Putin sets partial military call-up, won’t ‘bluff’ on nukes
3. Reports: Plane of migrants heading to Delaware didn’t show Tuesday
4. Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly
📱 [Trending] this morning
HOW TO HELP THOSE IN PUERTO RICO AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FIONA
Aid is mobilizing to help the territory in the wake of yet another natural disaster.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Washington National Cathedral will hold a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.
🔴 Roger Federer will speak to the media about his upcoming retirement.
🔴 FEMA mobilizes hundreds of additional personnel for Puerto Rico aid.
