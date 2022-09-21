September 21: Fed expected to increase rates again. Putin calls up reserves for Ukraine.

(Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Fed expected to increase interest rates, again

(Getty Images)

2. Putin sets partial military call-up, won’t ‘bluff’ on nukes

In this image made from a video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

3. Reports: Plane of migrants heading to Delaware didn’t show Tuesday

FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to a question during a news conference Sept. 7, 2022, in Miami, Fla. The Republican governors of Florida and Texas have delivered migrants on planes and buses to Washington, D.C., New York City and even Martha’s Vineyard, but they may just be getting started. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

4. Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly

FILE – An aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022. A federal judge has appointed Raymond Dearie, a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s home last month. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

HOW TO HELP THOSE IN PUERTO RICO AFFECTED BY HURRICANE FIONA

Aid is mobilizing to help the territory in the wake of yet another natural disaster.

Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Washington National Cathedral will hold a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II.

🔴 Roger Federer will speak to the media about his upcoming retirement.

🔴 FEMA mobilizes hundreds of additional personnel for Puerto Rico aid.

