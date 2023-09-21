September 21: Staten Island protesters arrested over migrant arrivals. UAW members, local businesses endure strike.

Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Staten Island residents gather to protest outside of a closed Catholic school-turned-migrant shelter on Staten Island on August 28, 2023 in New York City. The former St. John Villa Academy has been turned into a 300-bed makeshift shelter for recently arrived migrants to New York City. Many in Staten Island, the only New York borough with a significant Republican base, have been vocal about their opposition to the migrant shelters. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Sept. 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Staten Island protesters arrested while blocking migrants buses

2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares ‘invasion’ at southern border

Migrants waiting to enter Eagle Pass, Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Photo: NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley.

3. UAW strike continues, workers sacrifice for better conditions

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union hold a practice picket in front of Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on September 20, 2023. The picket comes as Chrysler’s parent company, Stellantis, is reportedly planning to sell the center as part of a union deal. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Biden issues executive order over Ohio train derailment

President Joe Biden addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Man dies after being stung by swarm of bees

The man was doing yard work when he disturbed the swarm of bees, which then stung him to death.

A bee arrives at a hive on the roof of the Warren Rudman U.S. Court House, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

🔴 The Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment’s meeting opens in New York with remarks from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and World Bank President Ajay Banga.

🔴 The Conference Board will release its Leading Economic Indicators report for August.

[Your Morning]

