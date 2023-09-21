September 21: Staten Island protesters arrested over migrant arrivals. UAW members, local businesses endure strike.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Sept. 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Staten Island protesters arrested while blocking migrants buses
2. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares ‘invasion’ at southern border
3. UAW strike continues, workers sacrifice for better conditions
4. Biden issues executive order over Ohio train derailment
📱 [Trending] this morning
Man dies after being stung by swarm of bees
The man was doing yard work when he disturbed the swarm of bees, which then stung him to death.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.
🔴 The Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment’s meeting opens in New York with remarks from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and World Bank President Ajay Banga.
🔴 The Conference Board will release its Leading Economic Indicators report for August.
