September 22: Gabby Petito’s body identified. Thousands of Indigenous women’s murders, disappearances unsolved.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. (Source: Suffolk County Police Department)

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., left, joined by Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, the ranking member of Appropriations, appear before the House Rules Committee as they field questions about the politics of the federal debt, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Chelsea Hunter’s 19-year old sister, Sierra, disappeared in Oklahoma in April. Sierra is one face of an epidemic of unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women across the United States.

A woman holds up a sticker after getting her third “booster” dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic hosted by The Tournament of Roses in partnership with the Pasadena Public Health Department, August 19, 2021 at Tournament House in Pasadena, California. – The clinic is one of the first in the city to offer “supplemental” third Covid-19 shots to people with immunological conditions, according to organizers. President Joe Biden said August 18 he will make Covid-19 booster shots available to all American adults beginning next month, as his administration warned that vaccines are showing a declining effectiveness against infection. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

If you have a collection of plastic Happy Meal toys from your childhood, they might have just gotten more valuable.

A cardboard McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is shown with a Happy Meal box on Sept. 20, 2021. McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025. The burger giant said Tuesday, Sept. 21 it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces. (AP Photo/Dee-Ann Durbin)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden hosts virtual global COVID-19 summit.

🔴 Federal Reserve issues interest rate decision.

🔴 ‘The Masked Singer’ returns for its sixth season.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.