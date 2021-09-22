September 22: Gabby Petito’s body identified. Thousands of Indigenous women’s murders, disappearances unsolved.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
If you have a collection of plastic Happy Meal toys from your childhood, they might have just gotten more valuable.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden hosts virtual global COVID-19 summit.
🔴 Federal Reserve issues interest rate decision.
🔴 ‘The Masked Singer’ returns for its sixth season.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.