September 22: UAW strike threatens to expand in week 2. Suicides surge among post-9/11 veterans.

Updated:

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union hold a practice picket in front of Stellantis headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on September 20, 2023. The picket comes as Chrysler’s parent company, Stellantis, is reportedly planning to sell the center as part of a union deal. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Friday Sept. 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. UAW strike enters week two, threatening to expand to other plants

2. Suicide among post-9/11 veterans surged in recent decades: Study

Some 1,892 American flags are installed on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on March 27, 2014. The Iraq and Afghanistan veterans installed the flags to represent the 1,892 veterans and service members who committed suicide this year as part of the “We’ve Got Your Back: IAVA’s Campaign to Combat Suicide.” AFP PHOTO/Jewel Samad (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Eagle Pass under state of emergency as migrants overwhelm border

Migrants waiting to enter Eagle Pass, Texas on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley)

4. NY bus carrying school band crashes; 2 adults dead, students injured

A charter bus carrying high school band members crashed in New York. (WPIX)

DO YOU LIVE IN ONE OF AMERICA’S BEST COFFEE CITIES?

Are you living in one of the country’s coffee capitals, or should you just stick to home brew?

Aromatic morning coffee in glass cup and a long shadow from the cup on pastel color background. Close-up. Copy space. Flat lay.

🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will announce the creation of a new federal office charged with gun violence prevention.

🔴 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

🔴 The iHeartRadio Music Festival will open in Las Vegas. The Foo Fighters, Kelly Clarkson and Sheryl Crow are among the performers.

