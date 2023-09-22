September 22: UAW strike threatens to expand in week 2. Suicides surge among post-9/11 veterans.

Good morning! It’s Friday Sept. 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. UAW strike enters week two, threatening to expand to other plants
2. Suicide among post-9/11 veterans surged in recent decades: Study
3. Eagle Pass under state of emergency as migrants overwhelm border
4. NY bus carrying school band crashes; 2 adults dead, students injured
📱 [Trending] this morning
DO YOU LIVE IN ONE OF AMERICA’S BEST COFFEE CITIES?
Are you living in one of the country’s coffee capitals, or should you just stick to home brew?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will announce the creation of a new federal office charged with gun violence prevention.
🔴 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.
🔴 The iHeartRadio Music Festival will open in Las Vegas. The Foo Fighters, Kelly Clarkson and Sheryl Crow are among the performers.
