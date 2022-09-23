September 23: Occupied Ukraine votes on whether to join Russia. When will we know rate hikes are working?

Good morning! It’s Friday Sept. 23, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Is it a recognition of a problem that’s already there, or a safeguard against future issues?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Climate activists take over streets in Berlin.
🔴 World leaders take part in U.N. General Assembly high-level debate.
🔴 NASA to provide update on Artemis mission tests.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.