September 23: School violence strikes 4 states. Good Samaritans find themselves carjacked.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

On Wednesday, a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop left a 16-year-old student dead and another hospitalized in Lousiville, according to police. A third child was also injured.

Water is pumped from the basement of a business on Noblestown road in Oakdale, Pa., during clean up from flooding after downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, hit the area Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

3. Officials: Many migrants from border camp staying in US

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. President Joe Biden has directed OSHA to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Sometimes it just doesn’t pay to try to do a good deed, as two people in Florida found out when they stopped to help at a wreck.

close up shot of broken glass of car window.Please see some similar pictures from my portfolio:

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Labor Dept. releases its weekly jobs report.

🔴 Closing arguments begin in the sex trafficking trial of R. Kelly.

🔴 Billboard Latin Music Awards presented.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.