September 24: Social media helps unravel Petito case. Do you recognize the California mystery man?

Good morning! It’s Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. Gabby Petito: NewsNation Special Report

2. Police: 1 dead, 12 wounded in store shooting; shooter dead

Police tape is used to secure the crime scene at a Tenneessee grocery store after a shooting.

3. Gabby Petito: Social media sleuths help unravel the case

Social media is being used throughout the country by people attempting to solve the mystery of Gabby Petito’s murder.

4. House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress on the actions of former president Donald Trump and his aides on Jan. 6. But there could be a lengthy court battle before any details come out. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

California authorities need help identifying man who can’t remember who he is, where he’s from

A man involved in a bike wreck has now lost his identity. Do you recognize him?

The California Highway Patrol and doctors at UC Davis Medical Center are hoping members of the public can help them identify a patient who can’t remember his name, whether he has any family or where he is from. (Photo courtesy: UC Davis Medical Center)

🔴 President Biden meets with the prime ministers of India, Australia and Japan.

🔴 It’s the 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s “Nevermind”.

🔴 New iPhones available in stores.

