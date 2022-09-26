September 26: Hurricane Ian strengthens, heads to Florida. Abbott, O’Rourke dig in on issues ahead of debate.

Tampa residents wait for over 2 hours at Himes Avenue Complex to fill their 10 free sandbags on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Good morning! It’s Monday September 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Friends Felicia Livengood, 29, and Victoria Colson, 31, fill sandbags along with hundreds of other Tampa, residents that waited for over 2 hours at Himes Avenue Complex to fill their 10 free sandbags on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

(Associated Press, Getty Images)

President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in Washington, Saturday, July 16, 2022, after returning from a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

This photo provided by Pauline Billard shows destruction caused by Hurricane Fiona in Rose Blanche, 45 kilometers (28 miles) east of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Pauline Billard via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

RIHANNA TO HEADLINE NEXT SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

Rihanna will take center stage at February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday along with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Apple Music.

FILE – Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on on Aug. 28, 2021. Rihanna is set to star in the Super Bowl in February 2023, the NFL announced Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet with the prime minister of Japan during a trip to Asia.

🔴 Elon Musk is scheduled to be deposed in a lawsuit over his bid to buy Twitter.

🔴 President Biden welcomes 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves to White House.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.