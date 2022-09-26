September 26: Hurricane Ian strengthens, heads to Florida. Abbott, O’Rourke dig in on issues ahead of debate.

Good morning! It’s Monday September 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Hurricane Ian intensifies in Caribbean, heads for Florida
2. Abbott, O’Rourke, dig in on issues ahead of first debate
3. Majority of Democrats want candidate other than Biden in 2024: poll
4. Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada
📱 [Trending] this morning
RIHANNA TO HEADLINE NEXT SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW
Rihanna will take center stage at February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday along with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Apple Music.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet with the prime minister of Japan during a trip to Asia.
🔴 Elon Musk is scheduled to be deposed in a lawsuit over his bid to buy Twitter.
🔴 President Biden welcomes 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves to White House.
