September 26: Shutdown threatens US credit rating. Border influx could lead to entry point closures.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Sept. 26, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Scientists say the northern lights may be the strongest they’ve been in 30 years.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will take part in a United Auto Workers picket line.
🔴 Forbes will publish its Top Creators ranking of the most powerful influencers on the internet.
🔴 The Conference Board will release its Consumer Confidence Index for September.
