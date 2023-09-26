September 26: Shutdown threatens US credit rating. Border influx could lead to entry point closures.

FILE – The Capitol in Washington, is seen at sunrise, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On one side of the U.S. Capitol, two senators have steered the debate over government funding mostly clear of partisan fights, clearing a path for bills to pass with bipartisan momentum. Steps away, on the House side of the building, things couldn’t be more different. House Republicans, trying to win support from the far-right wing of the party, have loaded up their government funding packages with funding cuts and conservative policy priorities. Democrats have responded with ire, branding their GOP counterparts as extreme and bigoted and withdrawing support for the legislation.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Sept. 26, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – The Capitol in Washington, is seen at sunrise, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On one side of the U.S. Capitol, two senators have steered the debate over government funding mostly clear of partisan fights, clearing a path for bills to pass with bipartisan momentum. Steps away, on the House side of the building, things couldn’t be more different. House Republicans, trying to win support from the far-right wing of the party, have loaded up their government funding packages with funding cuts and conservative policy priorities. Democrats have responded with ire, branding their GOP counterparts as extreme and bigoted and withdrawing support for the legislation.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. According to the Ciudad Juarez Human Rights Office, hundreds of mostly Central American migrants arrived in buses and crossed the border to seek asylum in the US, after spending the night in shelters. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

FILE – A man walks through wildfire wreckage Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Maui authorities said Thursday, Sept. 14, that they are planning to start letting residents and business owners make escorted visits to their properties in the restricted Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area later this month. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 28: Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building on September 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. The hearing examined the effects and results of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES ACT. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Scientists say the northern lights may be the strongest they’ve been in 30 years.

FILE – A picture taken late on March 7, 2012 of northern lights in Abisko, Swedish Lapland. (FRANCOIS CAMPREDON/AFP via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will take part in a United Auto Workers picket line.

🔴 Forbes will publish its Top Creators ranking of the most powerful influencers on the internet.

🔴 The Conference Board will release its Consumer Confidence Index for September.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.