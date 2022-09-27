September 27: Hurricane Ian becomes Category 3 storm. Stocks continue downward slump.

Hurricane Ian is forecast to intensify rapidly and become an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters.

1️. Hurricane Ian intensifies to Category 3 storm

Waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kevin Morales)

2. NASA successfully redirects asteroid

This illustration made available by Johns Hopkins APL and NASA depicts NASA’s DART probe, foreground right, and Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube, bottom right, at the Didymos system before impact with the asteroid Dimorphos, left. DART is expected to zero in on the asteroid Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph. The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock. (Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/NASA via AP)

3. Stocks continue downward slump as recession fears grow

FILE – Street signs at the intersection of Wall and Broad Streets are shown in lower Manhattan, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

4. Abbott, O’Rourke to meet Friday for first and only debate

Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke (Getty Images)

THESE LOTTERY NUMBERS WIN MOST FREQUENTLY

Which numbers come up most often in the nationwide lottery drawings?

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Shinzo Abe’s state funeral held in Japan.

🔴 American Airlines, JetBlue face antitrust charges.

🔴 Stopgap funding bill proposed to avoid government shutdown.

