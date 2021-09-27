September 27: Pelosi says infrastructure bill will pass. Stones begin US tour without Charlie Watts.

Mick Jagger, from left, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the “No Filter” tour at The Dome at America’s Center, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

From left, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., update reporters on Democratic efforts to pass President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

People displaced by gang violence occupy a school turned into a long-term shelter, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Deportees join thousands of fellow Haitians who have been displaced from their homes, pushed out by violence to take up residence in crowded schools, churches, sports centers and makeshift camps among ruins. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Workers walk Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, next to an Amtrak train that derailed Saturday just west of Joplin, Mont. The westbound Empire Builder was en route to Seattle from Chicago, with two locomotives and 10 cars. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Long Island firefighters attend the funeral service of Gabby Petito at Moloney’s Holbrook Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

The show opened with a moving tribute to Charlie Watts, longtime drummer for the Stones. Fans and the band both clearly missed his presence, but the show must go on.

🔴 Senate to begin debate on raising debt ceiling to avoid government shutdown.

🔴 Landsat 9 launches, continuing mission begun in 1972.

🔴 Legendary NFL rivalry continues tonight with Eagles vs. Cowboys.

