September 27: Pelosi says infrastructure bill will pass. Stones begin US tour without Charlie Watts.

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Pelosi says US infrastructure bill will pass, eyes smaller social spending bill
2. Haitians returning to a homeland that’s far from welcoming
3. Sheriff’s office: At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana
4. ‘Most amazing person I’ve ever met’: Gabby Petito’s father delivers eulogy at service
📱 [Trending] this morning
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to drummer
The show opened with a moving tribute to Charlie Watts, longtime drummer for the Stones. Fans and the band both clearly missed his presence, but the show must go on.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Senate to begin debate on raising debt ceiling to avoid government shutdown.
🔴 Landsat 9 launches, continuing mission begun in 1972.
🔴 Legendary NFL rivalry continues tonight with Eagles vs. Cowboys.
