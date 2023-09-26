September 27: Congress pressed to make shutdown deal. Smell lingers in East Palestine air after derailment.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Sept. 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Congress pressured to hammer out funding deal as shutdown nears
2. In East Palestine, ‘something you’ve never smelt before’ lingers in the air
3. Consultant: Teens accused in Vegas hit-and-run are ‘infuriating’
4. Judge rules Trump committed fraud in building real estate empire
📱 [Trending] this morning
BRITISH VACCINE EXPERT: WORLD MUST PREPARE FOR NEXT PANDEMIC
A top vaccine expert warns us about how deadly the next pandemic could be.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The second Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election season will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.
🔴 Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will give a keynote address at the “Meta Connect” virtual reality conference.
🔴 Fortune magazine will publish its annual Change the World List, honoring 50 companies that are “doing well by doing good.”
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.