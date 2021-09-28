September 28: GOP blocks debt ceiling rise. New ‘Stranger Things’ trailer introduces Robert Englund.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Netflix debuted its newest “Stranger Things” trailer during the company’s first global TUDUM fan event on Saturday. (Netflix)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber for a test vote on a government spending bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

2. Watch: Florida deputies survive ambush during traffic stop

Courtesy, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

3. Gabby Petito: Protesters yell outside Brian Laundrie’s home amid manhunt

People attend the funeral service of Gabby Petito at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

4. R&B superstar R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial

Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering on Sept. 27. (Photo by Antonio Perez – Pool via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

New ‘Stranger Things’ trailer: The horror of the Creel House, arrival of Freddy Krueger actor Robert Englund

Everything horror is better with addition of Robert Englund, and “Stranger Things” is no different!

Netflix debuted its newest “Stranger Things” trailer during the company’s first global TUDUM fan event on Saturday. (Netflix)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 US, EU hold trade talks in Pittsburgh.

🔴 Congressional Democrats look to stave off government shutdown.

🔴 Obamas break ground on Obama Presidential Center.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com