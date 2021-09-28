September 28: GOP blocks debt ceiling rise. New ‘Stranger Things’ trailer introduces Robert Englund.

Netflix debuted its newest “Stranger Things” trailer during the company’s first global TUDUM fan event on Saturday. (Netflix)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber for a test vote on a government spending bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Courtesy, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office

People attend the funeral service of Gabby Petito at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook, N.Y. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly was found guilty of racketeering on Sept. 27. (Photo by Antonio Perez – Pool via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Everything horror is better with addition of Robert Englund, and “Stranger Things” is no different!

Netflix debuted its newest “Stranger Things” trailer during the company’s first global TUDUM fan event on Saturday. (Netflix)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 US, EU hold trade talks in Pittsburgh.

🔴 Congressional Democrats look to stave off government shutdown.

🔴 Obamas break ground on Obama Presidential Center.

