September 28: GOP candidates debate unions, economy. Trump rails against electric cars.

1. Poll: Biden’s cognitive health a bigger concern than Trump’s
2. GOP candidates pressed on unions, economy at second debate
3. Trump rails against electric cars in Michigan
4. Suspect in Gilgo Beach killings says he’s reviewing evidence
CHER ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING SON FROM NYC HOTEL ROOM
Marieangela King claims Cher kidnapped son Elijah Blue Allman from a hotel room where she and Allman were attempting to reconcile.
🔴 The House Oversight Committee will open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, focusing on alleged efforts to assist his son Hunter’s business dealings.
🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish final gross domestic product data for the second quarter of 2023.
🔴 The inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, a country music extension of the People’s Choice Awards franchise, will take place in Nashville, Tennessee.
