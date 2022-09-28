September 28: Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast with devastating storm surge, torrential rain and blistering wind.

This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 12:41 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Ian over the Gulf of Mexico. Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. (NOAA via AP)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Hurricane Ian intensifies as it nears Florida

2. Why Hurricane Ian poses a unique threat to Tampa Bay

FILE – A woman takes photos while waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island, Sept. 26, 2022. Hurricane Ian is quickly gaining monstrous strength as it moves over oceans partly heated up by climate change. (AP Photo/Kevin Morales, File)

3. October full of debates in key Senate, gubernatorial races

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke (Getty Images)

4. Ukraine’s president: No talks with Putin if land annexed

FILE — People from Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist governments, who live in Crimea, vote during a referendum in Sevastopol, Crimea, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Voting began Friday in four Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia. Polls also opened in Russia, where refugees from regions under Russian control can cast their votes. (AP Photo, File)

WHITE HOUSE: NEW RULE WILL SHOW ‘TRUE COST’ OF PLANE TICKETS

Sticker shock at checkout when buying plane tickets will become largely a thing of the past.

In footage from the flight, an attendant for American Airlines apologized for the PA system’s groan-like noises. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

🔴 International Space Station holds change of command ceremony.

🔴 Phil Mickelson, three other golfers drop out of LIV antitrust lawsuit against PGA.

🔴 Democrats introduce bill banning lawmakers, judges from trading stocks.

