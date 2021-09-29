September 29: Biden, Dems facing big pressure. Free coffee available nationwide on National Coffee Day.

Customers across the country can grab a complimentary cup at major coffee chains on Sept. 29. (Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., center, flanked by Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, hoists a copy of the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better” package as they speak to reporters after a Republican policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

2. ‘Missing in America’: Here’s what you need to know about NewsNation’s new series

Daniel Robinson, 24, last seen June 23 in Arizona.

3. 2020 saw the most murders ever recorded: What can we do about it?

People across America are responding to a record number of violent crimes, especially murders. (Getty Images)

4. Government shutdown looms as Congress battles over debt ceiling

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., right, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., update reporters on Democratic efforts to pass President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

National Coffee Day: Get free coffee at Dunkin’, Starbucks, Panera and more

Who doesn’t want free coffee? It’s National Coffee Day, and there are free cups of java all over the place.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before Congress over Afghanistan.

🔴 Court hearing held in Britney Spears’ bid to amend conspiracy.

🔴 Artists work free on unleased floors of 3 World Trade Center.

