September 29: Biden, Dems facing big pressure. Free coffee available nationwide on National Coffee Day.

1️. Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul
2. ‘Missing in America’: Here’s what you need to know about NewsNation’s new series
3. 2020 saw the most murders ever recorded: What can we do about it?
4. Government shutdown looms as Congress battles over debt ceiling
National Coffee Day: Get free coffee at Dunkin’, Starbucks, Panera and more
Who doesn’t want free coffee? It’s National Coffee Day, and there are free cups of java all over the place.
🔴 Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before Congress over Afghanistan.
🔴 Court hearing held in Britney Spears’ bid to amend conspiracy.
🔴 Artists work free on unleased floors of 3 World Trade Center.
