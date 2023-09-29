September 29: McCarthy rejects Senate shutdown proposal. Trump, Biden both face legal peril.

Good morning! It’s Friday Sept. 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. McCarthy rejects Senate proposal while scrambling to avert shutdown
2. Growing legal, political peril for Biden and Trump
3. Pursehouse found guilty of murdering Hollywood sex therapist
4. ‘Demoralizing’: Border Patrol agents cut razor wire for migrants in Texas
📱 [Trending] this morning
FATHER OF JONBENET RAMSEY ‘VERY HOPEFUL’ AMID NEW REPORT
John Ramsey, the father of JonBenet Ramsey, joins “Banfield” with the latest on the case.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The 61st annual New York Film Festival will open with Todd Haynes’ romantic drama “May December,” starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.
🔴 The 2023 Miss USA Pageant will be held in Reno, Nevada, and broadcast on The CW Network.
🔴 The 44th biennial Ryder Cup golf tournament between Europe and the U.S. gets underway in Rome.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.