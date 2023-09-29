September 30: What is affected by a government shutdown — and what isn’t. First defendant in Trump Georgia case pleads guilty

Good morning! It’s Saturday Sept. 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. What is affected by a government shutdown — and what isn’t
2. Man arrested in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing
3. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90, dies
4. First defendant in Trump Georgia case pleads guilty
📱 [Trending] this morning
OWNER: EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ALLIGATOR ‘LISTENS LIKE AN 8-YEAR-OLD’
Joie Henney, Wally’s owner: “They are a lot more intelligent than a dog. They learn their name a lot quicker. They respond to their name.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. federal government, or significant parts of it, will shut down at midnight unless Congress reaches a budget deal before then.
🔴 The 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, a major qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, will take place in Antwerp, Belgium.
🔴 The 44th Ryder Cup golf tournament between Europe and the U.S. continues in Rome.
