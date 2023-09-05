September 5: NN/DDHQ poll finds voters more worried about Biden’s age than Trump’s. Escaped PA inmate spotted, not caught.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by Morry GASH and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by MORRY GASH,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center left, attend a banquet at the ruling Workers’ Party’s headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea Thursday, July 27, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and bottom row from left, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Vivek Ramaswamy. (AP Photo)

FILE – This undated handout photo taken by Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov and released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows a Soyuz capsule of the International Space Station (ISS) while in orbit. (Sergei Korsakov, Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 from the suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County Prison via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Over 60% of Americans think the U.S. government has more information about aliens than it has shared, per a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Steven Greer, ufologist and founded of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence and the Disclosure Project, delivers remarks on his UFO and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) research under an artist rendering of extraterrestrials, during a press conference on June 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Greer spoke on his archive of research on UFOs consisting of government documents, whistleblower testimony and alleged locations of UFO projects sites. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The United Nations General Assembly regular session opens for the 78th time since the conclusion of World War II.

🔴 The impeachment trial of suspended state Attorney General Ken Paxton begins in the Texas Senate. Paxton is accused of obstruction of justice and bribery.

🔴 Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is scheduled to be sentenced.

