September 5: NN/DDHQ poll finds voters more worried about Biden’s age than Trump’s. Escaped PA inmate spotted, not caught.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Over 60% of Americans think the U.S. government has more information about aliens than it has shared, per a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The United Nations General Assembly regular session opens for the 78th time since the conclusion of World War II.
🔴 The impeachment trial of suspended state Attorney General Ken Paxton begins in the Texas Senate. Paxton is accused of obstruction of justice and bribery.
🔴 Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is scheduled to be sentenced.
