September 7: No rolling blackouts for California; Biden-Trump war of words continues.

A local resident walks by the power grid towers at Bair Island State Marine Park in Redwood City, California, United States, January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. California power grid one level away from blackouts

2. Biden, Trump blast each other as war of words continues

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump (AP/Evan Vucci)

3. Trump-backed Diehl wins GOP primary in Massachusetts governor’s race

FILE – Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl speaks to reporters outside the Statehouse, in Boston, March 21, 2022. Diehl, who has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, is going up against businessman Chris Doughty, a political newcomer, in the Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, Sept. 6. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

4. 5 Uvalde officers referred to inspector general

Rene Gutierrez
Brownsville school superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez adds a banner to a make-shift memorial that honor the victims of the school shootings at Robb Elementary, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

📱 [Trending] this morning

VIDEO: MAN CRAWLS THROUGH LUGGAGE CAROUSEL AT AIRPORT

Video released to NewsNation affiliate WJW shows a man crawling in where luggage comes out at Ohio’s Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Travelers retrieve their luggage.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s death is expected to appear in court Thursday.

🔴 President Joe and first lady Jill Biden host the Obamas for the unveiling of their official White House portraits

🔴 Apple to announce iPhone 14 launch

