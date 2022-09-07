September 7: No rolling blackouts for California; Biden-Trump war of words continues.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. California power grid one level away from blackouts
2. Biden, Trump blast each other as war of words continues
3. Trump-backed Diehl wins GOP primary in Massachusetts governor’s race
4. 5 Uvalde officers referred to inspector general
📱 [Trending] this morning
VIDEO: MAN CRAWLS THROUGH LUGGAGE CAROUSEL AT AIRPORT
Video released to NewsNation affiliate WJW shows a man crawling in where luggage comes out at Ohio’s Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s death is expected to appear in court Thursday.
🔴 President Joe and first lady Jill Biden host the Obamas for the unveiling of their official White House portraits
🔴 Apple to announce iPhone 14 launch
