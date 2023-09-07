September 7: Pennsylvania inmate climbed up wall to escape. Tuberville: Military leaders making ‘mountain out of a molehill.’

This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney’s Office shows escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, who was recently convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County District Attorney’s Office via AP)

Good morning! It’s Thursday Sept. 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. Pennsylvania inmate climbed up wall, over razor wire to escape

2. Tuberville: Military chiefs ‘making a mountain out of a molehill’

A sign announcing a face mask requirement is displayed at a hospital in Buffalo Grove, Ill. Rates of COVID-19 are rising as the summer ends, with new variants compounding concerns about the virus heading into the fall. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

3. Special counsel intends to indict Hunter Biden by end of month

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

4. Ohio Rep. Johnson: Biden hasn’t kept promise to visit toxic site

FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Regulators say Norfolk Southern has made improvements since a fiery Ohio derailment but still falls well short of being the “gold standard for safety” it is striving to be. The Federal Railroad Administration released a report on the railroad’s safety culture Wednesday, Aug. 9. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
📱 [Trending] this morning

LORI VALLOW APPEALS GUILTY VERDICT, LIFE SENTENCE

Vallow claims she was not fit to stand trial due to spending 10 months in a mental hospital. 

The swollen Mendenhall River courses along a neighborhood in Juneau, Alaska, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, after a glacial dam burst earlier in the weekend caused flooding along the river and Mendenhall Lake. The city said at least two buildings were destroyed. (AP Photo/BeckyBohrer)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 NFL season will kick off with the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs facing the Detroit Lions.

🔴 “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, convicted of raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home, will be sentenced.

🔴 The nominees for the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards will be announced.

[Your Morning]

