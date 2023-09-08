September 8: Botanical garden closed for escapee search. Biden heads for G20 summit, meeting with Modi.

Updated:

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 from the suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County Prison via AP)

Good morning! It’s Friday Sept. 8, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Longwood Gardens closes for police search after escapee sighting

2. Biden heads to India for G20 summit

FILE - President Joe Biden, right, meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Quad leaders summit at Kantei Palace, May 24, 2022, in Tokyo. Biden is honoring Modi with a state visit this week. Modi arrives in the U.S. on Wednesday, starting his visit at the United Nations. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
3. Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro convicted of contempt of Congress

FILE - Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as his legal team talk to members of the media outside the federal court in Washington, Aug. 31, 2022. Navarro is scheduled to stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A judge set the September 5 trial date on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
4. Actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rape

📱 [Trending] this morning

WHAT IS ‘DOOMSDAY MOM’ LORI VALLOW’S APPEAL ARGUMENT?

Lori Vallow is appealing her murder convictions to the Idaho Supreme Court. What will her attorneys argue?

Lori Vallow Daybell sits between her attorneys and looks at notes during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. Idaho mother Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)
📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The full grand jury report investigating interference into 2020 presidential election in Georgia is set to be released, unless objections are filed.

🔴 Former President Donald Trump and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at the South Dakota Republican “Monumental Leaders” rally.

🔴 New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2024 will begin. Friday’s designers include Prabal Gurung, Helmut Lang and Bronx and Banco.

