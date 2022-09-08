September 8: Steve Bannon to surrender in wall donor case. Memphis shooting suspect in custody after standoff.

Good morning! It’s Thursday Sept. 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Steve Bannon expected to surrender in wall donor case
2. Las Vegas official’s arrest connected to death of journalist
3. Memphis police: Man who streamed shootings now in custody
4. Blinken visits Ukraine as he, Austin announce new aid
📱 [Trending] this morning
AMERICANS LEANING ON CREDIT TO COPE WITH INFLATION
The increased reliance on credit comes at a time when 60% of the country is living paycheck-to-paycheck.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers a major economic policy speech, describing what the passage of the administration’s legislative agenda means for the future of the country.’
🔴 It’s time for football! The NFL season begins, with the Buffalo Bills at the reigning champions Los Angeles Rams
🔴 The 47th Toronto International Film Festival opens with Sally El Hosaini’s drama “The Swimmers,” following the journey of two elite swimmers from war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics.
