September 9: Queen Elizabeth II dies. World leaders react to her death with tributes, praise.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

FILE – Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, England July 15, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favors a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland. (Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday Sept. 9, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning British monarch, dies

FILE – Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, England July 15, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II has eaten jam sandwiches every day since she was a toddler, according to her former private chef. Darren McGrady claims on his YouTube channel that the monarch favors a strawberry preserve made from fruits picked in her Balmoral Castle grounds in Scotland. (Kirsty O’Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

2. Succession: King Charles III and Queen Camilla

BRAEMAR, UNITED KINGDOM – SEPTEMBER 03: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

3. ‘Unmatched dignity’: Biden, world leaders on queen’s death

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden meet Queen Elizabeth II.

4. DOJ will appeal special master granted in Mar-a-Lago search

This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday Aug. 31, 2022. The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

📱 [Trending] this morning

THESE ARE THE BEST CITIES TO RETIRE TO, ACCORDING TO WALLETHUB

When it comes to spending your golden years, where are you going to enjoy them the most?

Medium shot of smiling senior womens dance group practicing with spinning plastic hoops in backyard

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Gun tributes to Queen Elizabeth echo around the U.K.

🔴 New York Stock Exchange honors 9/11 victims with moment of silence.

🔴 Coast Guard probes cause of natural gas pipeline explosion in Louisiana.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022