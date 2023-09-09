September 9: Supreme Court asked to take up abortion pill dispute. How Lindsey Graham escaped charges in Georgia

Good morning! It’s Saturday Sept. 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
One astrophysicist suggests the Pentagon could use the public to help sift through data.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with his British, French and Indian counterparts at the G20 industrialized nations Leaders Summit in New Delhi.
🔴 The sixth Invictus Games, a biennial sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, will open in Dusseldorf, Germany.
🔴 The 9/11 Promise Run, a 245-mile journey from the Pentagon to the 9/11 Memorial in New York, is among many weekend events commemorating those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.