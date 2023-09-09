September 9: Supreme Court asked to take up abortion pill dispute. How Lindsey Graham escaped charges in Georgia

Updated:
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, July 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

FILE – The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, July 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Saturday Sept. 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Danelo Cavalcante described as ‘violent’ by friend of slain ex

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 from the suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County Prison via AP)

2. How Lindsey Graham escaped charges in Georgia

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) arrives to the Capitol for a procedural vote regarding a nomination on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

3. Supreme Court asked to take up abortion pill dispute

The Supreme Court is seen from East Front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

4. YouTuber Ruby Franke to remain jailed on child abuse charges

Housing developments are shown in Ivins, Utah, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated child abuse after her malnourished son escaped out a window and ran to a nearby house for help, authorities said. Ruby Franke, whose now defunct channel “8 Passengers” followed her family, was arrested Wednesday night, Aug. 30, 2023, in the southern Utah city of Ivins. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

CAN THE PENTAGON RECRUIT THE PUBLIC TO HELP INVESTIGATE UFOS?

One astrophysicist suggests the Pentagon could use the public to help sift through data.

The image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is seen at center as it is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind. “There’s a whole fleet of them,” one naval aviator tells another, though only one indistinct object is shown. “It’s rotating.” The U.S. government has been taking a hard look at unidentified flying objects, under orders from Congress, and a report summarizing what officials know is expected to come out in June 2021. (Department of Defense via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with his British, French and Indian counterparts at the G20 industrialized nations Leaders Summit in New Delhi.

🔴 The sixth Invictus Games, a biennial sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, will open in Dusseldorf, Germany.

🔴 The 9/11 Promise Run, a 245-mile journey from the Pentagon to the 9/11 Memorial in New York, is among many weekend events commemorating those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation